“We the people” – that’s how they both start – then “of the United States…do ordain and establish this Constitution” and “of the State of Idaho…do establish this Constitution”.
It is we the people, in both instances.
All political power is inherent in the people. Article 1 Section 2. Idaho Constitution.
What I observed at the last school board meeting was a shift back toward the practical application of this legal and political reality.
The representative body looked at the practical situation regarding financing and employment contracts and made decisions based on those realities and needs.
Some contracts already secured and in place for approximately 18 months, were not renewed early.
One position was not filled, in part due to unmet qualifications by the candidate recommended by the superintendent.
Although uncomfortable for many, nothing unjust or unfair, or vicious happened at that meeting.
Employees serve at the pleasure of the board, who serve at the pleasure of the public who elects them.
This town and district are supportive of educators and education and students, it has been consistently so in the 16 years I have now lived here and I’m certain it was for decades before that.
I believe it will remain so going forward.
What we are seeing is a swing of the pendulum back towards the center.
Power is inherent in the people.
Not public sector unions.
Not state boards of education.
Not the U.S. Department of Education.
Not bureaucracies and administrative bodies, the people.
And the people here will continue to support educators and students.
Note: Written March 7, before the levy election results.
A failed levy, if it occurs, is not a contradiction of my claims about supporting educators and students.
It is rather an affirmation that the shift mentioned above will have a real impact on all involved.
There will be questions to address and choices to be made either way. I believe this board is committed to speaking truthfully and finding practical solutions going forward.
Fred Stevens
Grangeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.