Well, we are hearing it all again! Continued spikes in the number of confirmed Corona patients are triggering a new impetus to another trillion dollar stimulus package, with individual checks to taxpayers again, with the only hang-up in Congress today relating to demands for more aid to numerous other entities, anywhere from huge grants to friends of certain congressmen to more payments to the unemployed and relief for small businesses on the verge of collapse. A good guess might be that it will happen, and that serious obstacles in the way will be resolved by the voting of more money, and not cutting the size of the bill.
Meanwhile, never noted in the numerous articles on "more spikes" is the fact that the death rate of the confirmed people is still edging down! Nationwide it is pushing 3 percent from an earlier 6 percent, and Idaho's still hovers around 1 percent, compared to 3 percent a few weeks ago! Source: Google and Apple's Siri!
More serious it seems is that the continued explosion in spending and debt is threatening to trigger dangerous inflation if not eventual national bankruptcy. Will average citizens remain convinced that our national leaders can spend without limit, or will they listen to the lessons of history shouting out that we are in trouble? A close comparison to today's situation with that of the "Roaring '20s" of the past, which led to Black Friday and a 10-year depression tends to get one's attention. Both then and now, near zero interest rates spurring increased debt have resulted in a still healthy stock market egged on by increased investment. And we are told over and over that debt is near all-time levels everywhere, for nations, businesses, families and even college students! An increased interest rate to battle inflation would be a national disaster!
Oh, by the way! If you have been tracking the price of gold and silver lately, you have seen that gold is approaching an all-time high, and silver has jumped in a week or so from the $17/oz base it held for a couple of years to a near $25 recently! Shortages and increased investment pressure will push it higher, much higher, in the opinion of this RNR!
Jake Wren
Cottonwood
