“[Dexter] wanted not association with glittering things and glittering people—he wanted the glittering things themselves . . . [but] sometimes he ran up against the mysterious denials and prohibitions in which life indulges.”—from F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Winter Dreams
“Man’s got to know his limitations.”—Clint Eastwood as Detective “Dirty Harry” Callahan
When limited personal resources meet seemingly unlimited natural forces, one is reminded of the infinitude of God. Life’s funny that way. I don’t have studded tires yet, though I needed them Friday, Nov. 13. I was returning from my cardiologist in Cottonwood.
I — along with many other travelers — was caught off guard by a midmorning nightmare — a blinding blizzard that pummeled cars, ditched four-wheel-drive-trucks, and blasted tractor-trailer-semis off the road. I was unprepared. What passes for my monthly budget simply wasn’t flush enough for four studded tires, though given Friday’s high-speed winds and drifting snowstorm, the added incremental traction might have proved futile. We cannot always outspend Mother Nature or out-deal the hand of God.
Mighty natural (and supernatural) forces are more than a little intimidating. As winds violently hit, I thought of the cowardly disciples huddled helplessly in that storm-tossed fishing boat while the Lord Jesus naps nonchalantly in the bow: “Lord! Don’t you care? We’re perishing!”
The Lord spared me from injury and my car from ditching. For me it’s an extended metaphor—an analogy of the still-hyper-heated debate over authentic versus fraudulent voting ballots than seem to have blown in mysteriously in record numbers from nowhere, capable of sweeping a picayune politician—and far left agenda—into office.
I’m no match for gale winds that shove huge trucks-and-trailers off the highway. Similarly, as one solitary voter, I’m no match for the tsunami forces of misinformation, deception, slander, fraud, and political intrigue that rise up to steal liberty.
My one reliable consolation is that Christ is the truth. Eventually, He rebukes the wind, calms the sea, raises the dead, and rescues His people.
“Come, Lord Jesus. Be our guest. And let Thy gifts to us be blessed. Amen.”
Gary Altman
Grangeville
