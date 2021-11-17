The article in the Oct. 27 Idaho County Free Press, concerning the Grangeville City Council meeting where citizens inquired about the suspected 5G antennas on top of the Blue Fox Theater, brings to light an important and legitimate health concern that has been ignored for far too long. While the 5G concerns are valid, they overshadow the already existing concern with the wireless radiation that is emitting from the existing towers and antennas that are present throughout the city. This microwave radiation exists behind the ever-present and more proximal radiation being emitted from people’s “smart” phones, fit bits, “smart” watches, Wi-Fi modems, and so much more.
The microwave radiation power density that is present throughout the city of Grangeville is already at a higher threshold than can be tolerated by some people who suffer from electromagnetic hypersensitivity (http://ehsidaho.com/home.aspx). It is also at a level that peer reviewed studies have shown to have an effect on cellular functions and have been shown to contribute to cancers and other chronic illnesses. (See Dr. Martin Pall’s presentation to the NIH https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBsUWbUB6PE) and see this study on PubMed.gov https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19879861/).
Perhaps, as a gesture of good faith and in the interest of serving the public trust, the city council should invite someone with expertise in the area of biology and microwave radiation exposure to present to the city council and the community. This opportunity was provided by the City Council in Moscow a couple years ago.
Please review my full article at this link: https://chonchorealitymixer.wordpress.com/2021/11/09/letter-to-the-idaho-county-free-press-on-emf/. You will find important links in this article to current lawsuits and other helpful information, including information on actions people can take if they feel they are experiencing ill effects from their exposure to wireless radiation. One of the lawsuits linked in my full article is one that is challenging the 1996 Telecommunications Act, which is the act that prevents municipalities from protecting their citizens based on health concerns.
Chad Hensen
Riggins
