“The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge, but fools despise wisdom and discipline,” (Proverbs 1:7).
The Bible defines wisdom as humble dependence upon God. Conversely, reckless folly is characterized by impenitent arrogance.
We’re watching a deadly drama playing out on the world stage, a sharp-moral-contrast-high-stakes-contest: wise-jester versus foolish-tyrant. Sadly, weak-western career-politicians do what they often do: make vague, dubious promises, only to cave—and crawl away like craven cowards.
In the East stands Ukraine’s brave statesman, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The former comic/actor has become a free world hero, unyielding to tyranny, making Putin look like the brutal fool that he is.
Jester Zelenskyy speaks truth to power, mocks danger—refusing to flee—thus inspiring his nation—and the free world.
Meanwhile, Putin bombs civilians—including a maternity hospital—and shoots American journalists.
Canadian free-speech-advocate, University of Toronto Professor, Emeritus Jordan Peterson reminds us:
“The jester is the only person who can tell the king the truth… The king who can’t tolerate his jester has become a tyrant.”
Putin—who wouldn’t hear God’s Word—should have at least listened to Shakespeare’s wise-fool: the loyal court jester, late-lamenting truth in the ear of old King Lear:
“Thou shouldst not have been old—till thou hadst been wise.”
God resists the proud but gives grace to the humble.
As winter winds die down, wisdom whispers, truth calls, in echoes of A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Robin Goodfellow—Jester Puck—now laughs this undeniable line at lying, falsely proud Putin:
“What fools these mortals be!”
Gary Altman
Grangeville
