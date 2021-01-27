I keep hearing that we need to trust the science when it comes to Covid. We have been dealing with this virus for over a year now and it seems as though we know nothing for certain about it. Our politicians seem more concerned with power and position than they do about the common welfare of citizens. They put out toothless edicts in an attempt to control our behavior based on what? Science? Everything I have read about masks has said that they may or might hinder the spread of the virus. Not can and will, but may and might. Our leaders can barely get the “mandate” out of their mouths before they themselves are violating them. California has some of the strictest guidelines and has some of the highest case counts. This is working? Citizens are encouraged to turn each other in for violations. So, I guess if we can’t trust our politicians, they don’t want us trusting each other, either.
Both my wife and I had this virus recently. We are both in our mid-sixties. I’ve had colds that have been much worse. Once tested at the local hospital, we were told that we are now immune for 8 to 9 months. That was last week. Now, from the same institution we are told that it is uncertain whether we will be immune for 90 days. Which is it? Do you even know? How am I supposed to trust our medical professionals when we receive such opposing information? What the heck are you certain of? Dr. Fauci seems to change his mind about what is or what isn’t every time there is a camera on him. How can we trust case counts when it seems as though everything can be determined to be a “Covid-related” death? From the CDC web site (can it be trusted?) of the total 347,131 deaths from Covid, 7 percent are under the age of 55. 92 percent are over the age of 55. Seems a pretty clear break in cases vs. fatalities. And yet, in-person schooling is a question? For perspective, we lose 655,381 Americans to heart disease every year. Obesity, unhealthy diet, too much alcohol, tobacco use. All are contributors to twice as many deaths as Covid. Why no cheeseburger and beer mandates?
Bottom line? I don’t trust any politicians. I don’t believe their squawking about Covid, an abundance of caution or whatever phase they think we might be in, based on their favorite color. I can’t trust the medical profession because of the contradicting statements that come from them. Do they benefit from skewed numbers for financial reasons? The flu seems to have miraculously disappeared.
If only journalists would dig to find facts for the American public, so we have some information to separate fact from fiction. The only thing journalism has dug in is their graves in order to bury their credibility.
I once asked a friend, “So who can you trust?” He said, “Trust no man. Trust God.” Good advice since I am indwelt by His Spirit.
Ed Anglesey
Grangeville
