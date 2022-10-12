It’s a real struggle to try understanding why funding our woke, broken public education system is tied to refunding excess tax dollars. Disregard for a moment, if you can, dumping more funds to hire more administrators busy screwing up 2+2 in our public schools. Consider the graft and corruption tying these two together. Refunding excess tax dollars ought to be completely noncontroversial. Of course, refund our money. It does not belong to the government, it’s yours. Apparently, Idaho has too much money.
So, for cripes sake, refund it without any controversy and lower the tax rate. Tying the two together makes no sense, except to those who understand a huge increase in education funding would go nowhere otherwise. There must still be time to get this advisory vote removed and reoriented into two separate advisories so we can truly vote our conscience by considering each topic separately. Vote no on putting millions of bucks into our corrupt, wasted, woke education system! Demand your excess tax dollars! That money does not belong to the government! Contact your elected taxpayer employee demanding these issues be separated.
