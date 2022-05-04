“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.” – Albert Einstein.
How do you reconcile the talk of our political leaders with their actions? Speaker Bedke delivered Obamacare to the desk of then-governor Otter and now we have socialized medicine within our state; at the current rate of Medicaid expansion within 10-14 years, it will consume the entire state budget.
Critical Race Theory and the sexualization of our children and young adults are being stealthily embedded within our public-school systems and our elected officials give lip service and pass noncommittal resolutions or legislation that does nothing to block this radical indoctrination of our children.
As the “crisis” of the pandemic unfolded, Governor Little closed our churches, closed our schools, closed our small businesses. Many small businesses are now gone and Governor Little played god in deciding who was and wasn’t essential. Some people’s life savings were lost. However, big business was allowed to thrive. The greatest irony of all is hospital workers, who were hailed as heroes for their efforts, were now the plague of society because some refused to be vaccinated. Years of historical science that natural immunity is the best form of vaccination were thrown out the window and experimental vaccines were the answer. Once again, our political leaders remained silent, and the heroes were cast to the curb.
More and more evidence is mounting that the 2020 election was filled with fraud and that election was stolen and yet, Phil McGrane contends Joe Biden won fair and square.
Speaker Bedke, Governor Little, and Senator Crabtree did nothing to advance freedom or the conservative cause with their actions. They wasted the opportunity to stand for them when they had the chance.
I think these men owe us an apology for not keeping their promises and the oaths they take to defend and uphold the constitutions of the state and the nation. Words ring hollow and constitutions are meaningless if we do not defend them.
Commissioner Brandt is right, don’t be fooled by those who say they are conservative, look at their actions. This must not have been part of his research.
Jim Chmelik
Cottonwood
Excellent Letter. Thank you.
