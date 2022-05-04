Write-in campaigns are a long shot in the best of circumstances but when Sandpoint mayor Shelby Rognstad declared for governor, I saw hope for our schools. When will it start to embarrass us that we’re the last of 50 states in funding per student? When will this generation start to matter as much as the last?

One of the main planks in Shelby’s platform addresses Idaho’s shirking of this responsibility. Please check him out online to see his innovative plans to remedy this and other deficiencies we’re facing. Join me in writing in Shelby Rognstad on the Democrat ballot and please note the unusual spelling.

Larry Nims

Kamiah

