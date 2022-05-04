Write-in campaigns are a long shot in the best of circumstances but when Sandpoint mayor Shelby Rognstad declared for governor, I saw hope for our schools. When will it start to embarrass us that we’re the last of 50 states in funding per student? When will this generation start to matter as much as the last?
One of the main planks in Shelby’s platform addresses Idaho’s shirking of this responsibility. Please check him out online to see his innovative plans to remedy this and other deficiencies we’re facing. Join me in writing in Shelby Rognstad on the Democrat ballot and please note the unusual spelling.
Larry Nims
Kamiah
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.