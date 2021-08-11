It is no laughing matter, the state of our nation. It is not by surprise that “We The People” have let it roll out as such. We are too busy, too entrenched in our own individual lives to see the walls closing in around us. There is no time to get involved because we have a schedule to keep, a life to lead.
This is the mindset in America; there is no time to care. Society is so tangled up in living the common life that we no longer question the upper hand. We just succumb to it, as long as our personal creature comforts remain intact. We don’t concern ourselves with submission, we just obey.
I am awestruck at how quickly things have escalated, and how easily society puts on those hand-cuffs. I could go on for hours about the issues, but would it matter? They said jump, we jumped. They said to wear a mask, the world covered its face. Stay home and flatten the curve, right? It’s for the greater good, right? Look where that has delivered us as a society. No work force and failing supply chains. The lies and fraudulent numbers, the made up stories and statistics are becoming more evident.
As the truth unfolds, the grip around America’s neck will only tighten. The writing is on the wall for all the world to see. Will you stop to read it?
Sara Cox
Grangeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.