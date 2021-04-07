When the Idaho House of Representatives turned down federal funding for preschool, some of the arguments reminded me of the words to a song, “ You have to be taught before it’s too late, before you are six or seven or eight, to hate all the people your relatives hate, you have to be carefully taught.”
Do we really want our children and grandchildren to grow up to be exactly like we are? The U.S. population is changing. In the age group below 16, Whites are no longer in the majority. Hispanics, Blacks, and Asians outnumber the Whites.
Yes, you have to be carefully taught.
Wayne Hollopeter
Grangeville
