In this little sound-off here, I’d simply like the “taxation world” out there to know that I have personally, voluntarily, never entered into a contract with the U.S. federal government, nor with the state government of Idaho – at least not with regard to employment earnings.

Why, therefore, should I permit either or both of these entities to demand monetary payment from me each year in the form of so-called “income” taxes? And when these agencies do make such demands of me, what possible obligation would I have to even respond to them, much less comply? As a non-government worker, I have no part with them, and hence owe them nothing. Furthermore...

