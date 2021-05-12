I have seen the signs in favor of the upcoming Mountain View School District levy along the roads, lately. One in particular stands out in my mind: ”Support our Kids, Vote Yes!” My husband and I have always home schooled and we are property owners. Yet we do not benefit from these levies, and our ever increasing property taxes are a drain on resources we could be putting toward our own children’s education. What would the community think if I started placing signs demanding that everyone support my kids?
The current annual per-pupil expenditure in Idaho is $7,800..... Per student! With the children I currently teach, that would be $31,200 per year! My head swims with the possibilities of what I could accomplish, educationally, with that sum! Don’t worry... I don’t want it. All I want is to be free to fund, and implement, my own children’s education as I see fit. This is my inherent right and it is not required of me, by God, to fund (or support) your children’s education. And it is immoral of you to require it of me.
Patrick Threewit stated a truth in his recent letter to the editor: “America’s school system is in shambles”... truly it is! But perpetually throwing money at it has not proven to be the answer. Money cannot fix a system that is immoral from its inception. Yes, it is corrupt and immoral to take money from me (or any other person) to pay for the education of someone else’s children. This is a socialist concept. The founding principles of our nation leaves education to the private sector, not to be tampered with, or controlled, by government.
I have a new slogan: “You support your kids, and I’ll support mine.... Vote no!”
Jenny Keyser
Kooskia
