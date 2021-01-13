Kudos to all of you who supported the Grangeville area Tree of Sharing. Your generosity is appreciated, not only by those of us working on this project, but especially by the families that are blessed through it. Whether you advertised, allowed space, filled a tag from the tree, donated funds or food, or wrapped gifts, you were important to making this a success. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts and may you be blessed, as well!
From all of us at Idaho Department of Health and Welfare,
Linda Bear
Administrative Assistant II
IDHW-Reg. 2 Behavioral Health
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.