Sept. 18, 2022, was a special day for the YWCA of Idaho County. The YWCA Auction raised more than $22,000, which will go towards helping Idaho County victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. The YWCA Auction Committee would like to thank all the supporters who came out to bid on our items. Living in an area such as ours, it is very humbling to see the overwhelming support by the bidders, as well as the generous donations from local and surrounding businesses and private donors.
We would like to thank the Prairie High School cross-country team for setting up the hall and bringing all the items from the storage unit to the hall. Many thanks to Shane Arnzen for being the best auctioneer for the past seven years and thank you, Shari and Joan for putting on a wonderful meal. A huge thank you goes to Loretta, Cheri, Michelle, Cassie and Kim for helping to put items together and displaying them. To the Cottonwood Moms group for pitching in on the day of the auction; many hands made for light work. To Brenda, Jean and Samantha for being our clerks, we love it when everything balances and we loved the grand total that night! To Kristi Beckstead for being our YWCA advocate. Your job is so very important to our area. You provide strength, love, empathy, and encouragement to every person you help. Your message that healing comes when we choose to walk away from darkness and move toward a brighter light is phenomenal.
