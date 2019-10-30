I’m not one to write letters, but I want to share my positive experience getting to know Norma Staaf.
I went to school with her husband, Nick, and when she decided to run for the school board, Nick said she should contact me, as I have lived in Elk City for 46 years, and she did. Meeting and visiting with her has been nothing but an enjoyable and positive encounter, and has assured me of her care and concern for our community.
Norma wants to represent us on the Mountain View School District 244 school board as the Zone 2 representative. Norma has expressed a true interest in Elk City, our elementary school and what patrons want from the school district. She has visited town many times talking with business people, attending Elk City Days, visiting the school and attending local organization’s meetings; at all times being polite, professional and cordial, showing her true interest. Her family has ties to education as her parents were a teacher and a school librarian. Also, Norma has retired from a successful career as a planner and writer. She is currently working part time at the Kamiah Community Library and as a substitute teacher for Kamiah schools; she has a real passion for helping people. But more than anything, Norma cares about our Elk City children and giving them the best education possible through serving on the school board.
To sum it up, I think the most professional, caring, respectful and engaging person to represent me and Elk City as the Zone 2 member of the school board is Norma. Please join me and vote on Nov. 5th for Norma Staaf…it’s a vote for our kids!
Sue Phillips
Elk City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.