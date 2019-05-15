It may be a silly, rhetorical question for me to ask, but perhaps it is necessary-- "Do we value the children of Grangeville receiving a great education?" I undoubtedly believe it is 100 percent yes.
I know, as a transplant to the area, that I have completely fallen in love with our community and all it affords us. We are blessed to live in a region of natural beauty and wonderful caring souls who understand that we want our children to have it even better than we had as youth.
Sometimes we see the hurdles of bureaucracy and red tape as insurmountable, while all we need to do is give each other a slight boost to push us over an obstacle and toward a better community, a better Grangeville.
The vote of "yes" in support of the school levy is for more than the current citizens of Grangeville, but for the future of our community. Prospective businesses and individuals will review the quality of our education as they look for places to establish their enterprises and their families.
In voting "yes" we assure them that we value the educational system of Grangeville and, in essence, we value giving the best in all we do and offer.
Again, it may be foolish to ask, and maybe the question can be reduced to a simple, "Do we value Grangeville?" Yes!
Beth MacGregor
Grangeville
