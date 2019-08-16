What keeps us alive? Five years ago this week, an amazingly successful comedic talent failed to find a reason to continue living. Robin Williams died Aug. 11, 2014, as the result of what was ruled an apparent suicide. For years, Williams had battled alcoholism and depression.
We simply don’t know all that pushes a person to despair. How can we find balance in such an imbalanced world? What—or who—gives a person hope despite terrible tragedies and devastating disappointments?
BBC News reported Nov. 14, 2013: “The oldest person in the UK, Grace Jones, has died at the age of 113, her MP [Member of Parliament] Simon Hughes has confirmed. The Londoner, born on 7 Dec. 1899, was the last living British person to be born in the 1800s.
“Miss Jones, who lived in Bermondsey, southeast London, and was the sixth oldest person in the world, had a fall a few weeks ago and was treated at St. Thomas’ Hospital. Mr. Hughes said her memory and intellect were ‘undimmed’ until the end….
“Miss Jones was engaged during World War One, but her fiancé died on active service…. Mr. Hughes said: ‘Grace’s friends and neighbours and the wider Bermondsey community are very sad at the news of Grace’s death…. But we pay tribute to Grace for her wonderful long life, for her commitment to her faith, her family and her community, and we know that a woman of such strong Christian faith faced death with no fear.’”
In that last half-line is our solid hope, even in a world of woe. The Apostle Paul emphasized God’s radical mercy and unmerited grace for everyone trusting Christ’s death for us—His amazing grace—when he wrote: “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast” (Ephesians 2:8-9). That undeserved mercy and unearned forgiveness is God’s gift of hope to you, Grace Jones, and me.
Gary Altman
Grangeville
