Vast ‘gratuitous’ programs since 1930’s have planted in the hearts of millions a love of idleness and love of entitlement, the mental curse of idleness. This mental curse seems to affect the administrators and personnel as well as the ‘recipients.’ Historically, no civilization has been able to fund a portion of her population to continual idleness and sustain freedom for all. This isn’t a harsh judgement, but an observation.
Unless I am missing something, the antidote, however, is simple for those ‘recipients’ sick and tired of the mental, unproductive curses of idleness. This antidote is a builder of self-worth. It’s a builder of mental, physical and emotional health. It is this, work: labor with a purpose. Work is a great healer: when sad, work; when discouraged, work; when hopeful, work; when in despair; work. Work is the medium of true wealth: mental, physical, and emotional. On the job, don’t be stingy with self or employers. But let one’s innate faculties and reason think how to improve the job, increase one’s performance, and productivity. Finally, it seems to me people who work live longer and are happier than those enslaved to the mental curse of idleness.
Scott Perrin
Cottonwood
