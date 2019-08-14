Let’s keep our kids first...please!
School for students in the Mountain View School District begins Aug. 19th. Drivers should be on the lookout for students walking to and from school- cars and kids don’t mix. Please slow down and watch carefully for our little ones.
Proper sleep and resetting a daily routine is the next issue. Parents, we need your help! Getting the proper amount of sleep is essential for young learning minds. Sleep schedules matter! In the week before school starts ease your children back into a structured sleep schedule. It’s OK to tell them to turn off the TV, stop playing games and get to bed! Dramatic and positive benefits result from children going to bed earlier and get up earlier in the weeks leading up to the start of school.
Let’s talk for a minute about student school supplies. Each school and classroom is a little different and each has a suggested list of supplies. Your young learner will benefit from having the suggested supplies as they start back to school. Supply lists are posted on our school websites, school Facebook pages, as well as available at your favorite local stores. You may also contact your child’s school for their supply lists.
During the last days of summer, eating well and staying hydrated will help students be prepared to learn, especially important as they start the new year. Please encourage your child to eat regular meals and drink lots of water.
Like you, we are looking forward to a very exciting and successful year and together we can work toward this year being the best ever!
Welcome back!
William “Woody” Woodford
Superintendent
Mountain View School Dist. 244
