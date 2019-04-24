It’s a local issue if freedom of press, speech, religion, to peaceable assemble, and redress of grievances are valued liberties. The 1st Amendment contains these five liberties, grouped together because they affect/depend on each other. Can you have freedom of speech without freedom of press? Can you have freedom of press without freedom of speech? Can I peaceably assemble and not have freedom of speech or press? How about freedom of religion or redressing grievances without freedom of press or speech? They are so intertwined that if one is lost, the others are lost too. History teaches us that civil liberties are not lost when religious liberty is maintained.
Classes never start the day after Christmas. So, between semesters, why classes started the day after Easter was a puzzle to me. Easter is part of BYU-Idaho’s mission statement “to develop disciples of Jesus Christ.” Without the resurrection of Jesus Christ there would be no school or Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The excuse of ‘scheduling’ was unsatisfactory: ‘meeting all external directives from the Department of Education, financial aid, and other regulations…is challenging and restrictive.’ Our kids skipped classes so to worship together Easter Sunday and enjoy family time. I realize this wasn’t possible for all families, but hopefully future calendaring will improve, and 1st Amendment liberties are maintained.
Scott Perrin
Cottonwood
