Regarding the GHS/PHS Shoot-out. The Camas Prairie Food Bank gives a huge thank you to all who donated food items and monetary donations to our area food banks. Your generosity with food donations filled two pickups and a trailer for Camas Prairie Food Bank! With the help of students from GHS we filled up our entire storage area!
It is a blessing to live in an area full of generous people who want to help others in need. Thank you all.
Ken Lefsaker, director
Darlane Lovell, chairman of the board
