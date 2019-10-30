Although one might believe this school board election is about holding the line on fiscal responsibility, such as salaries and infrastructure (which it should be) and personalities (which it isn’t or shouldn’t be), there are much more important and critical issues currently at work just below the surface in Idaho public education these past few years. It is essential that voters recognize that the school board trustees have an important oversight role in what kind of “education” is inculcated into our youth, the future leaders of our country and world.
As a parent and grandparent, I don’t want a school board that marches to the Idaho Education Association, that chases after every grant regardless of the strings attached, or that believes that more money is the only solution to provide a proper education. I struggle with teachers and board members that don’t have any of their own kids or grandkids in a school system they advocate knowing the proper medicine to administer.
Sometimes a little rancher/cowboy knowledge that recognizes cattle don't have gender identity issues or a businessman that knows at the end of the day, you can't employ five people to do one person's worth of work and still operate is essential. Resumes of lifetime government employment where political correctness is supreme and showing a "profit" is unheard of does not bode well given the validity of Ronald Reagan's assertion that, "government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem." Casey Smith has my vote.
Mike Edmondson
Elk City
