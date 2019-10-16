I am writing in support of re-electing Casey Smith to the local school board. My husband and I have attended board meetings including the levy meeting this year and can tell you that Casey is a board member who shows a genuine concern about how our tax dollars are spent and is the only member who is willing to, at any cost, stand up against CIEA the local teachers union.
Two places on the CIEA webpage, CIEA calls for the levy to be raised to 4.1 million dollars, and in another case, a teacher’s husband, Aaron Williams, calls for teachers’ wages to be increased to $135,360 per year. That would increase the levy amount to about 5.5 million dollars. I feel good having a fiscal conservative on the board. Please vote on Nov. 5th to re-elect Casey Smith.
William and Janet Lane
Clearwater
