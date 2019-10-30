Kooskia residents, please vote for Don Coffman to be your next mayor. Don has been a resident since 1971 and has over 20 years of experience on the city council. He knows the ins and outs of city business and deals well with others on the council, city employees, and the public.
Greg Gibler and Alana Curtis deserve your votes for council positions. Both belong to pioneer Idaho County families and grew up in Kooskia. Both are very capable, dedicated to Kooskia, and have years of on-the-job experience dealing with the public You won't go wrong with these three.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
