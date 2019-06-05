It’s springtime on the prairie. Everything’s green and growing. Birds are building nests and students are graduating into adulthood. It’s such a hopeful time. June brides and summer vacation plans abound.
My friend and I go walking most mornings and talk about life while we admire the countryside and the warming weather. Another neighbor builds birdhouses that he mounts along our road, the Old White Bird Highway. He said he’s put up about 60 of them. They are bluebird houses for our state bird which has been in decline.
We learned that flying squirrels have moved into some of the birdhouses. You know they’re inside if the “curtains are pulled’ and you can’t see past the nesting that covers the hole. Flying squirrels are nocturnal.
Last night was graduation. This morning we found all of the birdhouses smashed. Someone had to get out of a vehicle and with a club, swing, often above their head, to hit them. How many eggs, baby squirrels or birds were lost we’ll never know.
Flying squirrels and bluebirds, as well as most birds in Idaho, are protected. Smashing their nests is not only cruel, it is a crime. Someone knows who did this.
I have contacted Idaho Fish and Game. I am offering a reward for information that leads to a person or persons being arrested for this monstrosity. Cruelty to animals is a precursor to cruelty against human beings. This has got to stop.
If you have information, please call Fish and Game Officer George Fischer at 208-507-0977.
Michelle Perdue
Grangeville
