Most of the people I talk to agree that we are living in strange political times. Nowadays, the two main parties are polar opposites in their ideology. Then to make it worse, the Republican Party is battling a faction within that has no intention of supporting the true beliefs of the Republican platform. We Republicans call them, not so affectionately, “RINO’s.” In an effort to help sort out the confusing political atmosphere, the Idaho County Republican Central Committee has committed to carefully vetting candidates and endorsing only those who are (1) conservative, (2) sign a pledge to support the principles of the Republican platform, and (3) who promise to make decisions to maintain traditional values while in office.
For the 67 percent of you in Idaho County who are registered Republicans, the 25 percent who are unaffiliated with a party, and the few who are Libertarians and Constitutionalists, I think it is important for you to know that the liberal left is alive and well throughout Idaho in local city elected positions. Across the state, there is a strong trend to elect left-leaning mayors, city councils, police chiefs (appointed by city officials), and school board positions, all of which do not require party affiliation, and who are getting into office and controlling local agendas. They bring with them far-reaching political ideas about taxes, big government, social justice programs, and gender re-education – to name only a few of the issues pushed by the left wing.
If you are interested in keeping Idaho County free, conservative, and traditional, please do your research and know what you are getting with each candidate in local elections.
Marilyn Giddings
Chairman, Idaho County Republicans
White Bird
