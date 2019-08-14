Spanning already a decade of time, it's indeed a long and arduous story, the details of which anyone can learn by visiting www.ithappenedtous.com.
Suffice it to say here that in August of 2017, this ranch was sold at public auction, and for just over a third of its assessed value. In my opinion, here is what should most gravely concern every freedom-loving American: Constitutionally mandated due process was never followed in this case, most notably in that, thanks to complicity of action between the banking establishment and local court authority, the Nickersons' 7th Amendment-guaranteed right of Trial by Jury has been resolutely denied them. The good sheriff involved, "accidentally forgetting" (we might say) his unique, supreme power and duty as chief protector and law enforcer over all official matters within his county, mistakenly believed that he had to follow the judge's order, and thus conduct the sale. Clearly, he did not, however, and so every action that has gone down, subsequent to the denial of constitutional due process, must now be declared null and void, and reversed. We the People must see to it, lest any one of us be next!
As merely one concerned citizen, I am appealing to all like-minded friends and neighbors to come stand together both for the personal protection of this besieged family, as well as to support and encourage the duly-elected sheriff, that he might be courageous enough to correct the errors made in this case, and properly move it forward by means of his lawful directives. Lastly, I appeal very specially to the three elected Clearwater County commissioners, asking that they personally stand forth and take their places as leading exemplars in this critical matter and time.
Thank you, and blessings to all!
Carol J. Asher
Kamiah
