How does such a basic tenet of faith be overlooked, or is it lip service? Families with children attending BYU-Idaho have to decide this week whether to travel to school for the first day of classes, the day after Easter, or spend time with family and worship together the day of Easter. Administrators and faculty at BYU-Idaho, a faith-based school, supported by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has some soul searching to do of its own.
Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the greatest of all events, if true, in the history of the world. No other feat or event and the resulting implications to boy, girl, man, woman has been approached. In addition, it marks a hallowed day, a sacred day, Sunday, the day Christ was resurrected. I wonder what families and those attending BYU-Idaho will attend services on Easter instead of travelling to school for classes. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints even has a video inviting all to come and worship on Easter. I guess BYU-Idaho administrators haven’t seen this video or at least they feel it applies to everyone except the families and the children attending BYU-Idaho in Rexburg, Idaho.
I know mistakes in calendaring can be made. Mistakes also can be owned and corrected. If not, better check calendar for upcoming winter semesters because they might, in the future, start on Dec. 26.
Scott Perrin
Cottonwood
