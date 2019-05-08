Being a member of the Syringa Hospital District Board is a commitment Barbara Essen is eager to make. This is evidenced by the number of Syringa board meetings Barbara has attended as a guest. She is a retired minister, and elementary teacher, a mother and the daughter of an Army Master Sergeant. She has served as chaplain at Syringa Hospital for eight years, and displayed open mindedness and sensitivity to diverse problems and concerns.
Barbara’s people strengths are complemented by her financial acumen. Several years ago, she volunteered for Garfield Hospital and was on the finance committee. She is genuinely interested in being involved with Syringa Hospital District.
In my opinion, Barbara would be an asset to the Syringa Hospital Board due to her leadership qualities. Barbara has the ability to be an effective board member that makes her the right person for the board. Please vote, Barbara Essen for Syringa Trustee on May 21.
Tova Cladouhos
Grangeville
