A good choice for hospital board to represent veterans would be retired Col. Preston Funkhouser. He is aware of the problems they have faced with the V.A. and the transition of veterans over to Syringa Clinic. If he is elected, he will be a voice with experience.
Judy Scribner & Scott Scribner
Grangeville
