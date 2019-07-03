We would like to thank the Honorable Jeff Payne for his generosity in providing a place for our resource center for the past two years. We were warm in the winter, cool in the summer, yard work was done, walks were cleared, trash was hauled, and all at no cost to us. We are so indebted and grateful.
Jeannie Hafer
Idaho County Genealogical Society
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.