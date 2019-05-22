There are so many good things in this large county, but I want to give a shout out to the GHS FFA that hosted a plant sale, Saturday, May 11.
Especially to the agricultural sciences teacher, Katie Mosman. Her botany students manned the rows and rows of tables filled with many varieties of tomatoes, herbs and flowers.
The students were professional, helpful, knowledgeable and gave great customer service. I will think kindly of them as I tend to my garden and when I harvest.
It is an act of hope in the future to plant a garden, and Mosman and her students have planted that hope in me.
Michelle Perdue
Grangeville
