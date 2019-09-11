In a crisis, good people tend to pitch in to help each other and a community comes together as a team --a good sign of a strong and healthy society. So, why is it that for everyday needs, so few are willing to pitch in for the good of the whole?
There are always a few who contribute, but in the last few years it seems harder to get volunteers to serve public needs. The subject came up this week with two different friends. The Gideons have not been able to find new volunteers, food banks could use more help especially at holiday times, many churches lack Sunday School teachers, and the local political party has many empty precinct seats just to name a few needs.
Recently, when the governor was in town, many citizens who went to the microphone that day to speak to him and his cabinet, asked for more government services. Do we really expect more from government than ever before, while at the same time we are less willing to help out in the most basic activities of the community? Dependency on government is an unhealthy mindset that eventually bankrupts a society. The higher principle, and a more honorable practice, is for each of us to allot a percentage of our time for giving back to the community. Each individual faces this predicament: personally serve one’s own community or wait to be served by others, which will ultimately include bigger demands from an impersonal, controlling government.
It is a time-tested truth that the generosity of its people holds a community together and demonstrates its character. It is better to give than receive.
Marilyn Giddings
White Bird
