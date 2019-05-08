It is with a deep and poignant sense of sadness that we prepare to move from Grangeville. Over the 20 years we have lived here you have endeared yourselves to our hearts, and we are deeply grateful. We are grateful for the many gifts of life you have shared with us. Though some of the journeys were very hard and heartbreaking, we were honored to be making them with you. We have wept beside the tomb, and as we made our way with you through “The Valley of the Shadow” – we shared life at a level that was intensely real. We have been blessed by the opportunities to serve. In particular, I have need to note my gratitude for the privilege of serving on the school board of Mountain View School District #244. Being able to serve at Syringa Hospital was not always easy, but it was always blessed. In all of it, we feel we received better than we gave…and we are blessed!
And now it’s time for us to move to be with our family. And the tears of farewell, as we move from our beloved “Idahome”, are sweet in the recollections they bring. We are so very thankful for the 20 years the Lord gave us to live here with you!
We are cheering for you! And as I’ve been inclined to say, “May God back the dump truck of blessing into your driveway…and dump the whole load!”
Goodbye and God bless you,
Harold & Linda Gott
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.