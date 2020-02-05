Distrust of our government is not something new but it seems that lack of trust is the primary cause of citizens’ discontent. Citizens are frustrated with the way government works and with what government does. Citizens have become alienated; they feel less able to influence the political process. Many citizens have a perception that those with money control public policy decisions. Citizen confidence and citizen involvement in government has declined in the recent years. Representatives in government are less accessible, less accountable, less responsive, and less in tune with the needs and wants of the communities that they are expected to represent. The governmental process must be conducted in a way that considers the broader people interests of our communities.
It is time the people of our communities take a hard look at what our government is and just who created it. Local officials are not elected to impose their will upon the citizens; they are elected to represent citizens’ interests. Your vote counts, so see you at the polls on the school levy on March 10th.
Christopher Hertel
Kamiah
