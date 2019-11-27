I wish to say a big thank you to the wonderful couple who helped me at the Family Dollar Store last week. May you have a very blessed and wonderful Christmas. To the young man at The Depot, I really messed up on my credit card. There are some wonderful people who live in Grangeville.
Dorothy Willman-McGehee
Grangeville
