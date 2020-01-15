The staff at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation would like to express a heartfelt thank you to everyone in our community who made our tree lighting and Christmas party so special for our residents this year. A very special thank you to Santa Claus and the Central Idaho Quilters of Kamiah. We were all very blessed this holiday season.
Amy Farris
Director of activities
