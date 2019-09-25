Grangeville, 1 a.m.: Estill “Howard” Smith IV is still awake. Howard works Zip Trip graveyard shifts, reminiscent of Hopper’s iconic painting, “Nighthawks.” Howard greets night owls who float in, fuel cars, fill coffee mugs, then fly off to who knows where. Chirpy teens flock into booths, sipping super-sized sodas. Weary parents toting high-strung toddlers tumble in. Deputies with low-slung holsters cruise through. Logging trucks are already queuing up. Later, during a lull, when plied with questions, Howard relates how, 95 years ago, his great-great-Grandpa Foskett became an unintentional hero.
White Bird, 1897: Wilson Abner Foskett began practicing medicine, reaching patients along the Salmon River by horseback, later by car. Monday night, April 14, 1924, Dr. Foskett delivered a baby near Riggins. The family urged him to postpone driving home until daylight, but Foskett felt he should hurry home to his family. He died when his car rolled into the Salmon River near Slate Creek. A metal cross and plaque honor his heroism:
“Dedicated to the memory of Wilson A. Foskett M.D.
January 8, 1870—April 14, 1924
Devoted in Life and in Death to the Salmon River People
No greater love hath a man than to lay down his life for his fellow men.”
Fifty-five years ago, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 1964, heavy snowfall and sudden thawing caused rockslides along Highway 12, trapping travelers between slides. More slides threatened to bury or push motorists into freezing rapids below. John Nock, 37, was a big brawny man, a member of Grangeville’s Methodist Church, who proved his faith in action, like the quiet hero in the song, “Big Bad John.” Working with other first responders along the Lochsa River, Nock boarded his bulldozer and cleared several slides. Before he could drive his dozer out, the next slide shoved John and his dozer into the churning high-water currents. His body was recovered June 1965 at Lewiston’s Potlatch mill pound. Although no plaque marks where John Nock died, what Jesus said still applies:
“Greater love hath no man than this: that a man lay down his life for his friends” -- (Matthew 15:13).
Gary Altman
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.