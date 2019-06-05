I received permission from Jerry Zumalt to host a rest stop for cyclists on the Trans Am Bike Race 2019, located on the lawn by The United Methodist Church in Grangeville. They will be passing through our town within the next couple of days for the next week. While I won’t be there the whole time, I’ll try to be when the majority passes and will have my contact information posted for any issues.
It would be nice to have company to push them along and cheer them on. Join me!
Reyna Phillips
Grangeville
