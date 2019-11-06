The AARP sponsored movie, "The Art of Racing in the Rain," Tuesday night, Oct. 29, at the Grangeville Senior Center was great. Besides a lovely story about a man, his dog and his family, there were treats for us (edible and non-edible). I hope AARP will continue to bring more Movies For Grownups to our area. Be sure to watch the paper and your mail for future events. It doesn't cost anything, and since the senior center has those new comfy seats, it was very enjoyable.
Jean Melching
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.