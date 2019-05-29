Now that Kooskia voters have refused to recall Mayor Charlotte Schilling, I hope that the spirit of cooperation and good will that used to exist between the ambulance volunteers and the city can return. I have good friends in both groups, and I know they are intelligent people who have the ability to sit down together and correct the differences that remain.
Recent letters in the Clearwater Progress from Albert Johnson and Paul Hemerick highlight some of the issues. I hope the city will read those letters and offer to find a compromise that can return us to the former "family" atmosphere that we had here for the past 30-plus years.
Please people, set egos aside and work this out.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.