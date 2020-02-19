In the Jan. 30 issue of the Idaho County Free Press was a guest opinion entitled Idaho salmon can’t survive with the lower Snake dams in place, by Jim Jones. It was very well-written, and I would like to put my input on Idaho salmon. The salmon, when they leave the ocean, face numerous obstacles, of which each and every one cost a few fish. The dams take a few, the sea lions take a few, the gill netters take a few, the sports fishermen take a few, the indians take a few, plus numerous others, which I may have failed to mention.
Eventually they get to Idaho waters; they come into Idaho in the late spring when the creeks and rivers are still running fairly high. Then they spawn in the shallow water along the edges of the stream. The eggs lay in the gravel for a year or so, then they hatch, and the salmon starts the life cycle all over again.
I have watched the salmon cycle for 50-plus years, and the one stream that stands out clearly in my mind is Hazard Creek. It flows into Little Salmon River from the east, just downstream from the bridge over Little Salmon River located at approximately mile marker 176. Fifty years ago, Hazard Creek had lots of water year-around, the rocks were covered 365 days out of the year, and it was a salmon spawning stream. Now it is all but dry late in the fall, which means the fish eggs have perished, due to being left out of the water. How many more salmon spawning streams have suffered the same fate: no habitat.
Now somehow it doesn’t make sense to me to get millions of fish into Idaho and no habitat.
Leonard Wallace
New Meadows
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.