On a recent trip to the left United States (Seattle, Wash.) one of the tolerant, peace-loving, fans of coexistence chose to mangle one of my TRUMP 2020 bumper stickers. It appears their standards are a little less civil than they would like us to believe. Hypocrites?
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
