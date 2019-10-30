The Idaho Eagle Forum endorses Casey Smith, Zone 2, Clearwater; and Mike Dominguez, Zone 4, Kooskia, for re-election to the Mt. View School District 244 school board. We believe that they will protect our children from the radical National Education Association's attempt to take over our schools with the help of the teachers (and their other members) to create "gender inclusive schools" K-12 and indoctrinate our children with their LGBTQ agenda and the homosexual lifestyle.
The National Education Association notified all their members in February 2019 about these plans and they took them to their Representative Assembly in Houston, Texas, July 4-7, 2019.
We need your help! Please vote for Casey Smith (in zone 2) or Mike Dominguez (in zone 4). Please protect our children! Vote on Nov. 5.
Jane Eden
President, Idaho Eagle Forum
Grangeville
