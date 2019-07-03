On Saturday 29th, the Idaho GOP voted to continue their anti-peace agenda. They are not interested in bringing our troops home. They also voted to maintain their anti-marijuana position and continue putting non-violent offenders in for-profit private prisons. Essentially, the Idaho GOP has voted to continue killing and imprisoning young Idahoans for the profits of a few. They also voted for a chair that supports the privatization and unfettered exploitation of Idaho’s public lands.
I feel the values of Idaho’s GOP leadership are not Idaho’s values.
By the same token, Idaho Democrats continue to support “reasonable gun control”, mandatory vaccines, and centralized management of Idaho’s healthcare through the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid expansion, making us dependent on uncaring insurance companies and a failing federal government that is spending its way into bankruptcy. The Democrat presidential debates have further highlighted that their front-runners are all in favor of continuing the Forever Wars, and are even likely to get us ever deeper into the quagmire of imperialism. Again, I feel the values of the Democratic Party are not Idaho’s values.
Idaho is in desperate need of a party that does represent our values and gives their candidates the flexibility to disagree on the details, while still honoring what we all value.
To this end, since both the Democrats and Republicans have refused to stand for our values, for the people of Idaho, and our children, I encourage Idahoans to run as and support third-party or independent candidates on the values of: peace in our time, bodily autonomy, health freedom, drug decriminalization, justice reform, food freedom, right to self-defense and the defense of others, government transparency, right to petition in the absence of responsible governance and multiple use access to public lands and their management in perpetuity for future generations.
It is time that Idaho stopped settling for the lesser of two evils and choose freedom and independence for the greater good of our state. #BringOurTroopsHome #LegalizeIdaho #RememberBunkerHill #LibertyANDJustice4All.
Joseph Evans
Army veteran
Boise
