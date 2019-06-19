When it comes to zoning requirements, have you ever wondered who is pushing for all of this control? I would suggest you study up on Agenda 21 and Agenda 30, as well as the World Wildlife Fund, etc. Obviously, someone wants us all out of here - badly. Why? Consider the resources here and the monetary value thereof.
Here's roughly how it works, in a nutshell:
You go to your bank and apply for a loan/mortgage. If you "qualify," the bank transfers credits, not money, to your account. You sign and give to the bank a promissory note for the loan amount, which the bank enters into its system as an asset. Now, to this point: Nothing of intrinsic value has been exchanged. You gave the bank a paper note, and the bank gave you credits. Now what is the "asset" in a promissory note? It is your future labor and productivity. So far, the bank has risked nothing. Nada. Zero.
But, they insist that you carry full value insurance on the items covered by the loan, so that, in the event of a setback, their "loss” is covered.
Remember, most insurance companies are affiliates of the major banking houses. So, your signature created the "loan," the bank granted you valueless credits, and you pay their affiliate company to protect them against "losses." Are you starting to get the picture?
Now, should you default, the bank may foreclose, or repossess said properties, which do have intrinsic, or real value. Or, in the event of another setback, the bank is covered by the insurance you paid for. Sweet deal, huh?
So, the name of the game is to use financial means (jobs, pricing, availability of commodities, etc.), taxation and regulation to control the populace. Which, in our case, will be to herd everyone into urban areas, in a stack 'em and pack 'em environment.
Are you really ready for this?
Dick Lawson
Harpster
