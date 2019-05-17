Like most stories, there are two sides. Having watched the school board meeting when the levy amount was decided, I’d like to testify that we have a fiscally conservative board that struggled with deciding to run the levy at $3 million. Being aware of the tension between conservative constituencies and maintaining the opportunity for educational excellence, they chose to run the levy we will vote on May 21st.
While I’m no fan of any tax, I believe this levy is as low as the board could recommend, given all of the concerns they are charged to consider and address.
Please join me in supporting local schools by voting yes.
Fred Stevens
Grangeville
