From a family that’s been on the Camas Prairie for a century, with 29 years of experience in the health care industry, supporting 18 excellent employees through his Grangeville Irwin Drug store, a service-oriented, always thinking, always innovative, always positive, always conservative, Chad Jungert is my top pick for the Syringa Hospital Board. We need involved, knowledgeable, local, private sector businessmen and women on the board, and Chad fits that bill.
Vote Chad Jungert, Syringa Hospital Board.
James Rockwell
Grangeville
