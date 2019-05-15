What is wrong with having a Syringa Hospital Board candidate with real life business experience serving on the hospital board?
Currently, Chad Jungert has owned and operated Irwin drug for 14 years. Business skills will be invaluable for the Syringa Board.
Betty Alm
Grangeville
